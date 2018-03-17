Mumbai in festive mood, gears up for Gudi Padwa

Flower markets see large crowds ahead of the festival. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Flower markets see large crowds ahead of the festival. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

AHEAD of Gudi Padwa on Sunday, which marks the beginning of the Hindu new year in Maharashtra, consumers thronged the markets in Dadar and Girgaum to purchase festive items including organic jaggery and the decorative Gudi, a silver or copper kalash propped up on a wooden stick and adorned with a new piece of cloth or a saree. Neem leaves and garlands of batashe (a hard, white sweet made of sugar syrup) also flew off the shelves across central Mumbai and the suburbs.

Employee of a small jaggery shop in Dadar, Jagdish Singh (25), says there is greater demand for organic jaggery, even though it’s costly. “It’s not refined, and comes fresh from Kolhapur. People have newly developed a liking towards it,” he said. While regular, refined jaggery is sold at roughly Rs 64-68 per kilo, the organic jaggery is sold at Rs 104 per kilo. Dnyaneshwar Shinde (50), owner of the store in Dadar, said the demand for jaggery went up dramatically during Holi, and before Gudi Padwa. The flower market in Dadar also saw large crowds as sale of marigold flowers spiked, the sign of a festival just around the corner.

“During this time around Gudi Padwa, we get a high demand for yellow and orange marigold flowers,” said Ramesh Nawde (49), a flower vendor at Dadar market. “I sold about 500 kg of orange or yellow marigold just today. Many buy them for temples or making torans (garlands) with mango leaves.” On an average, the yellow and orange marigold varieties are priced about Rs. 20-40 per kilo. Some much larger marigold were going for Rs 60.

Mangala Jantarwagh (50), a regular neem leaves seller, said she hiked prices ahead of Gudi Pada. “As there is always a steady demand for neem, I sell it for Rs. 5-7, but during days before Gudi Padwa I sell it for Rs 10 per bundle to capitalise on the high demand. People use neem in their prasad, and add flowers too.” The other items popular among regular buyers are chafa flowers (Rs 20 per pack) and dauna leaves (Rs 10 per bundle). Sunita and Bharti Manve, are a mother-daughter duo who travel to Ratnagiri to celebrate Gudi Padwa with their extended family.

“We make gudi using a red cloth, and even tie a string of neem leaves. We also make a sweet using grated coconut and tulsi leaves. After the pooja of the gudi, we feed the sweet and neem to each other. We visit Dadar market before the festival to purchase the material.”

Shrikhand and Basundi are traditional Gudi Padwa favourites. Neem leaves or their various forms like chutneys or juices are also part of the celebration. The new year is also the harbinger of spring. Neem is traditionally known to have medicinal properties like blood purification and protection against skin ailments. Sapna Gandhe (35) bought roughly 5-6 kg of yellow and orange marigolds. “It’s our New Year, so we as a family sit and collectively make torans to hang at our entrances. We also use them in pooja as offerings.”

