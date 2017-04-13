Mumbai: In debate over life support, can’t afford bill, says patient’s family

Ramesh Nathwani was put on ventilator on March 18. Ramesh Nathwani was put on ventilator on March 18.

Alleging that they were over charged, a Kandivli-based family with meagre earnings had to cough up Rs 6 lakh following the death of 67-year-old Ramesh Nathwani. They now blame charitable Bhatia hospital for keeping their family member on ventilator though chances of his survival were dim.

This case sparks the dilemma doctors and family face over pulling away life support in end-of-life-situation. Law currently prohibits ending active life support to a patient making a doctor handicapped to take such ethical decisions.

In February, Nathwani had to undergo amputation of his left leg due to gangrene that had developed because of diabetes. The operation took place in a private Andheri west hospital following which the family decided to consult another Dr Paresh Pai. “My uncle underwent a second operation at Bhatia hospital in February. Post surgery he required vacuum dressing. Dr Paresh Pai’s junior who visited our home for dressing delayed his visits for this during Holi. That delay spread infection in my uncle’s body,” said nephew Mehul Kataria.

On March 15, Nathwani was admitted again to Bhatia hospital to control the infection in his left leg. During hospitalisation, he suffered a stroke and required an urgent surgery. He developed septicemia and was put on ventilator on March 18.

“Our hospital bill kept mounting. We took second opinion from two other doctors. They said my uncle’s heart was functioning only 20 per cent and saving him was not possible,” said Kataria. The family asked hospital to turn off the ventilator support, which the doctors declined citing legal and ethical concerns.

The family claims they could not afford the rising medical expenses and kept asking hospital if the ventilator support could be withdrawn. Bhatia hospital management alleges that the family “went absconding” due to rising medical bills even as the patient was on ventilator. One of Nathwani’s sons works as garment trader and another works in a grocery shop. Together, they earn Rs 18,000 per month for the entire family.

After over five days, the family asked for a consent form that permits doctors to not provide aggressive treatment to save an end-of-life situation patient. Kataria alleges the hospital declared Nathwani dead two hours after the form was signed. “That means they were manipulating us all along to increase bill,” he said. The hospital spokesperson, however, said, “The hospital made it clear that so long as the patient was alive they could not take him off the ventilator. The patient suffered a heart attack while on ventilator.”

Experts claim often this is a tough choice doctors and family are presented with when a patient lives on life support with low survival chances. “For poor patients, they lose money and a family member,” Kataria said. The family paid a bill of Rs 6 lakh after the hospital waived off a lakh. A hospital spokesperson said, “The patient died at 6.20 pm on March 31. After Mr. Nathwani’s death, the body was released even without the bill being settled. The family was counselled at every step about the treatment and charges.”

According to Dr Avinash Supe, dean at KEM hospital, legally a doctor is not allowed to end active treatment for a patient with India facing a ban on active euthanasia and permitting only passive euthanasia. “We come across several cases where we know the patient may not make it. But we still cannot put him off ventilator. In some cases, poor patients in deep coma are brought to government hospitals because they cannot afford private care for prolonged periods,” he said.

