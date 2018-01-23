Mumbai: Improvements panel rejects plan for jetty at Birla Krida Kendra land

Corporators across party lines came together and questioned the civic body’s intention to hand over the land to MbPT. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar. Corporators across party lines came together and questioned the civic body’s intention to hand over the land to MbPT. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar.

WHILE the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to hand over land on which the well-known Birla Krida Kendra stands to the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) for construction of a multi-purpose jetty, the proposal

was rejected by members of the civic Improvements Committee on Monday.

Corporators across party lines came together and questioned the civic body’s intention to hand over the land to MbPT. “How can the administration think of giving away the cultural centre to make way for a jetty. It doesn’t seem a fair decision to destroy one facility to get another,” said Congress corporator Javed Juneja.

The project is part of MbPT’s master plan to develop the area as a tourist attraction. The Birla Krida Kendra, which occupies approximately 7,000 square metres, houses a drama theatre, multipurpose halls, and a restaurant.

According to the MbPT’s master plan, a multi-purpose jetty will be set up at Girgaum Chowpatty.

BMC was awaiting a nod from the Improvements Committee. However, following the opposition, the proposal will now be tabled again with changes. “We have no opposition to a jetty coming up, but not at the cost of the Birla Krida Kendra,” said Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar. mumbainewsline@expressindia.com

