Mumbai: 55 illegal LPG cylinders seized in raids on commercial units

Civic officials seized 55 illegal LPG cylinders from restaurants and commercial units on Duncan Road, Tank Pakhadi Road and Surti Mohalla Tuesday. The seizures were made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) E ward (Byculla, Mazagon) officials.

They conducted raids on commercial units storing inflammable and hazardous goods like diesel, kerosene and LPG

cylinders illegally after a fire in a Sakinaka shop had killed 12 labourers. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App