Mumbai: Identify a child out of school, get Rs 1,000

Following consistent surveys to determine the number of children not admitted to schools, the state government plans to introduce a scheme of awarding Rs 1,000 to any person who helps the government identify a child out of school.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said the government will conduct two or three more rounds of surveys to find out the number of children not studying in schools across Maharashtra, after which it will introduce the reward-based scheme. Speaking in the State Legislative Council, Tawde said, “It is very difficult to arrive at an exact number of children out of school through surveys. So, after about two more rounds of such surveys, the scheme… will be launched.”

Of the Rs 1,000, the taluka officer’s fund and the district education officer’s fund will contribute Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively, while the rest Rs 250 will be from the education minister’s salary, Tawde said.

The state education department had conducted the first round of such an out-of-school survey in July last year when it identified about 56,000 students from across the state who were not admitted to schools. However, the survey faced much criticism with experts saying it under-reported the actual number of children out of school.

A second survey conducted earlier this year by non-governmental organisations, education department officials, and NSS volunteers, however, identified only 10,162 students out of school across the state.

