Mumbai: Hub Mall fire brings to fore ‘irregularities’

Fire Brigade personnel at Hub Mall. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

The fire that broke out on the 2nd floor of the Hub Mall on Western Express Highway in Goregaon (E) Wednesday has brought to light alleged irregularities. The P South ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a demolition notice to the mall under section 351 of Mumbai Corporation Act in February this year. “There have been unauthorised constructions and alterations beyond the approved plan. We had issued them a demolition notice. They then approached the court and were granted a stay against our notice,” said Santosh Kumar Dondhe, assistant municipal commissioner, P South Ward.

Dondhe further said the BMC would apprise the court in the next hearing about Wednesday’s fire. “We have also raised certain queries about fire NOC and have written to fire brigade around two months back. If we get their reply at the earliest, we can then initiate action accordingly,” he added.

The fire broke out around 1 pm in the kitchen of a restaurant on the 2nd floor of Hub Mall. The fire was doused around 2.25 pm and no injuries were reported. Four fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said that strict action would be taken if violations found.