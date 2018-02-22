Mumbai: HSC exam begins; Strict rules in place, nine latecomers miss first paper

NINE STUDENTS in the city missed the first paper of their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination on Wednesday as they arrived late at the examination hall. “These nine students came to their respective exam centres after 11.20 am. As decided earlier, we did not allow anybody after that,” said Subhash Borse, secretary, Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Borse said that students who reported at their centres between 11.10 am and 11.20 am were allowed to take the exam after obtaining special permissions from the divisional office of the board. “There were six such cases where students came between 11.10 am and 11.20 am. They had to take permissions but they were eventually allowed,” said Borse.

Examination begins at 11 am and the state board had chalked out strict rules this year to avoid malpractices such as paper leaks that brought embarrassment to the board last year.

This year, students could enter the hall only by 10.45 am and could not go in after 11.20 am. Until last year, students had a 30-minute grace period to enter the hall. In light of the new rule, some centres reportedly saw students queueing up way before the entry time to avoid being barred from the exams.

A total of 3.9 lakh students took their English paper on Wednesday in the Mumbai division. After last year’s multiple ‘leaks’ of question papers on social media, the board has taken strict measures this year to avert any possibilities of a leak.

“Six flying squads were deployed across the division. We haven’t come across any malpractices this year and everything was smooth,” said Borse. A statement issued by the board said that no malpractice incidents were recorded in the Mumbai division. The highest number of incidents were recorded in Amaravati (21) and Nashik (11).

Students said the English paper was “not too difficult”. Omkar Hande from Ambedkar College, Wadala, said, “The paper was not too hard and the paper distribution was smooth.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App