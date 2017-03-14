Mumbai: Hours after Rs 3.5 lakh robbery, 2 held

Two persons were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly robbing a bank official of Rs 3,50,000 in South Mumbai on the intervening night of March 10 and 11. According to the police, the two accused, aged 20 and 22, were unemployed. The complainant works as a cash collection agent for a cooperative bank.

“The incident occurred around 1 am on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road near Bhendi Bazaar junction. The complainant was carrying a bag containing Rs 3,50,000, an LG Nexus phone and about 300 passbooks. The two accused came on a motorcycle, snatched the bag from him and drove off,” said Dilip Shinde, a senior inspector at J J Marg police station.

Within 24 hours, the police traced the two accused with help of CCTV footage and eyewitnesses. The money has been recovered and the accused remanded in police custody. The motorcycle used in the crime has been seized.