Mumbai: Hotter days ahead, mercury set to touch 38 degs Celsius

A boy tries to beat the heat in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty on Thursday. (Express/Karma Sonam Bhutia) A boy tries to beat the heat in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty on Thursday. (Express/Karma Sonam Bhutia)

The city is expected to experience hotter days ahead as the Met department forecasts rising temperatures, with mercury likely to touch 38 degree Celsius by Wednesday next week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will gradually rise through the week. While the maximum temperature is expected to touch 38 degree Celsius next week, the minimum temperature is likely to be 25 degree Celsius.

On Thursday, the city experienced normal temperatures, recording a maximum of 32 degree Celsius and minimum of 23.6 degree Celsius. However, it was a sultry day with humidity at 62 per cent.

Last month, 124 people suffered heatstroke in the state. District health officials had earlier said that cases of hyperthermia, a condition in which body temperature rises due to sudden spike in heat and body absorbs more heat than it dissipates, are estimated to rise throughout April.

Officials from Maharashtra Emergency Ambulance Service (MEMS) said that on an average 8-10 people are being treated in the 108 ambulance service for hyperthermia every day. In Mumbai, at least four such patients were handled by the ambulance service last month.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App