Mumbai hospital faces medicine shortage, officials blame BMC procurement delay

Badshah Khan, whose daughter has been admitted since February 2, shows medicines he was asked to purchase by the hospital. (Express photo) Badshah Khan, whose daughter has been admitted since February 2, shows medicines he was asked to purchase by the hospital. (Express photo)

A shortage of medicines from the scheduled list at the Group of Tuberculosis (GTB) Hospital in Sewri has forced patients to pay out of their own pockets for basic prescription drugs. The problem, hospital doctors said, has continued for six months while supply issues at other major hospitals were ironed out.

Admitted to the Sewri TB Hospital for three months now, Deepal Yelmale (30) said she had been getting basic medicines from the hospital but had to buy protein supplements and a cough syrup, as prescribed by her doctors, from a pharmacy outside. She is undergoing drug-sensitive treatment for chest TB. The hospital gives free medicines to patients under the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) for drug-sensitive or drug-resistant cases. But the GTB pharmacy has run out of emergency medicines, antibiotics and paracetamol for basic treatment.

A doctor at the hospital said that Salviathymol and Furosemide, both medicines are commonly given to patients, and medicines to control breathlessness have been unavailable with the in-house chemist for the past six months. The hospital’s pharmacist said the delay in procurement was because of the Goods and Services Tax implementation and suppliers had delayed in sending stocks. Another patient, Taiyaba Khan, admitted to the hospital on February 2, has been buying calcium gluconate, a protein supplement, Aptivate syrup and Grilinctus syrup after nurses said the hospital’s pharmacy did not have these medicines. “I have spent Rs 4,000 on these medicines in 11 days,” her father Badshah Khan said.

The Mahim resident is a watchman who earns Rs 8,000 every month. “We came to this hospital because we cannot afford private treatment. But apart from basic treatment which is free, we have had to get all the medicines,” he said. He has borrowed money from relatives to fund her treatment. According to Dr Avinash Supe, director of medical education and tertiary care hospitals run by the BMC, the drug supply was hampered in May-June in 2017 because of delay on the part of the BMC’s central purchase department. Soon after GST was implemented, major hospitals such as KEM, Sion and Nair faced a delay in getting fresh stocks. “But the supply has been smooth since last November. Currently, of the 12 schedule lists, only one is remaining,” Supe said.

One schedule list of medicines has at least 200 to 250 drugs listed. A medical officer in Sewri hospital claimed that the hospital administration has already put in a request for scheduled medicines. The Sewri hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Vijay Naringrekar, was unavailable for comment.

