Mumbai: Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony to be held at the Magen David Synagogue in Byculla

TO commemorate the victims of the Holocaust, a memorial ceremony will be held at the Magen David Synagogue in Byculla on Thursday. Solomon Sopher, managing trustee of three synagogues in India and president of Sir Jacob Sassoon Trust, said Consul Generals of France, Israel, Hungary, Poland, Germany and Canada are expected to attend the event.

“We are expecting over 150 Jewish community members from across India to attend along with our non-Jewish well wishers,” he said.

Children from the Jewish community of Mumbai, who are part of “Gan Katan” programme at American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, will sing famous Hebrew song, “Eli Eli”.

