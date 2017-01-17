Latest News

Mumbai: Hit by car, 3 injured; driver held

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:January 17, 2017 3:27 am

Three minors were injured on their way to school when a car hit them in Mankhurd Monday morning. The accused, a 19-year-old youth who was learning to drive, has been arrested.

The incident occurred on the service lane of Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road, near Sathe Nagar, at 7 am. Salman Haji Kutubuddin Khan, a resident of Zakir Hussain Nagar in Mankhurd, was learning to drive a Nissan Micra and was accompanied by another person who was teaching him. He lost control of the vehicle and dashed into the three schoolchildren, who are also siblings.

