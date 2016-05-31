Mumbai: Highest deficit of sanitation facilities

DESPITE HAVING the lowest slum population of the three zones, the Island City has the highest deficit in the city even after the revised draft of the development plan proposed 50 per cent toilet units to add floors to the existing ground-floor toilet block plots.

This proposal has been made over and above the added provision made by the solid waste management department to be completed by March 2019.

Owing to the highest gross density population among the three zones (435 people per hectare), the demand for toilet blocks is the highest in the Island City. The city has a gross density of 435 people per hectare (pp ha), while the western has a density of 248 pp ha and eastern suburbs 232 pp ha. According to the figures in the revised draft DP, even after all the allocations, the Island City has a deficit of 241 seats for the differently abled, 8,235 seats for women, 2,396 seats for men and 7,221 urinals.

Comparatively, there is a smaller deficit of nine seats for the differently abled, 461 seats for women, 1,403 urinals and a surplus of 1,859 seats for men in the western suburbs.

On the contrary, the Eastern suburbs has a surplus of 51 seats for the differently abled, 415 seats for women and 2,338 seats for men.

There, however, is a deficit of 314 urinals. In the entire city, there is a total requirement of 491 seats for the differently abled, 18,111 seats for women and 14,488 each for seats for men and as urinals.

