Mumbai: High Court asks MPCB to verify BMC action, submit report

The Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Monday to verify and submit a report based on the response of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding action taken for treatment and processing solid waste at the dumping site in Kanjurmarg and action it proposed further. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Kannamwar CGHS Association in the area. The residents of the area have approached court against the stench from the dumping ground. According to the affidavit submitted by BMC, it had complied with most of the time schedules relating to the dumping site.

According to the affidavit, various steps are being taken by the civic body to control odour at the site. “Landfill gas is being extracted and collected, which is at present being flared through a flaring system installed at the site. Such extraction and flaring helps to reduce odour. Further efforts to use the landfill gas for generation of electricity are being taken. The electricity generated through the trial run is being utilised for the captive consumption of the plant,” states the affidavit.

Besides, the affidavit states, spraying of enzyme-based deodorant is being carried out. Other steps include covering the inactive area of the bioreactor cell to reduce foul smell, birds and flies nuisance and setting up a control room to attend to complaints in this regard.

“The BMC has appointed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to monitor environment-related aspects for the Kanjur landfill project and to suggest remedies,” added the affidavit.

The Pollution Control Board had issued a showcause notice to the BMC relating to deficits in maintaining the dumping ground near Kanjurmarg. The BMC had been asked to file its response to this notice.

The civic body further claimed that the ambient air quality parameters are within the prescribed limits. It also added that the leachate generated is recirculated back to the bioreactor landfill cells and not being disposed.

In terms of meeting requirement of future generation of waste, the civic body’s affidavit states, “In order to meet parameters as per prescribed norms, the operator has already applied to the MPCB. Besides this, the BMC is planning to appoint a Ministry of Environment and Forest-approved laboratory to monitor leachate parameters, which will be an additional check in the next six months.”

