Mumbai: Hiding in washing machine, accused on the run loses balance, arrested

STORIES ABOUT an underworld gangster who had evaded arrest in Chembur’s Tilak Nagar by hiding in a washing machine were revived on Sunday, when an accused in a cheating case tried the same trick at his Juhu home. He had been absconding for 15 years. However, the accused, Manoj Tiwari (54), could not maintain his balance inside the drum of the washing machine, causing it to move, and got arrested.

The local Juhu police registered another offence against him and his wife for obstructing lawful apprehension.

An officer from the Azad Maidan police station said that in order to arrest Tiwari in connection with the cheating case, police had made someone call his home to ask if he was there. His wife, not suspecting anything amiss, told them he was at home, the officer said.

“When the police rang the bell, Tiwari’s wife Vandana answered the door, but shut it soon after she saw us. Since we had an arrest warrant and were sure Tiwari was at home, we called for reinforcements from the local Juhu police and entered the residence. Vandana, however, told us that he was not around and shouted at us to leave,” said B Misal, assistant police inspector, Azad Maidan police station.

“While we were looking around the house, we saw that the washing machine, which was covered by a cloth, was moving a bit. Finding that odd, we pulled the cloth off and found Tiwari inside,” Misal said. “We placed him under arrest in connection with the cheating case. Since his wife obstructed us from arresting him when he was very much at home, another offence was registered against the husband-wife duo for trying to evade arrest.”

A police officer confirmed that an FIR was filed under Sections 224 (obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 225 (obstruction of lawful apprehension of another person), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Tiwari is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail. An officer from the Azad Maidan police station said that the case of cheating against Tiwari, along with some others, was registered in 2002. He said the accused had duped three people of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh by promising them admission in colleges.

“We had arrested him back then. He later got bail but did not attend hearings in his trial at the Metropolitan Magistrate court. The court then declared him an absconder,” the officer said. The officer added that when they went to Tiwari’s BKC residence, they found that he had shifted somewhere else. “Recently, we had received a tip-off that he and his family had moved to a Juhu residence, after which we went to arrest him from there on Sunday,” the

