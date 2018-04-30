Mumbai: Help arrested for showing porn clips to child, says Saki Naka police

A 22-year-old domestic help was arrested on Friday for allegedly showing pornographic video clips to a nine-year-old girl in Andheri. Saki Naka police arrested the accused after the child told her mother, who then registered a case.

According to police, the girl’s parents work in private firms. They had employed the help, a woman, to look after the child round-the-clock. Police said the help had allegedly been showing porn clips to the girl for the past 15 days. “Her parents noticed behavioural changes in their daughter. She had suddenly become quiet,” a police officer said.

The accused was arrested under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC along with Section 12 (sexual harassment of child punishable with up to three years in jail and fine) under POCSO. The help was produced in court and remanded in police custody till May 2.

