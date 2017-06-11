Mumbai: Heavy showers for next 2 days, predicts IMD regional dept

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Less than 24 hours after Mumbai received showers for a few hours, the regional meteorological centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the next two days. While the city witnessed a heavy downpour on Friday evening, the Regional Meteorological Department claimed that monsoon will officially arrive in the city within the next three days.

Across the state, pre-monsoon showers started in the north of Ratnagiri and Kolhapur on Saturday. In a weather bulletin, the report from IMD had read, “Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for 24 hours: light to moderate rain likely to occur in city and suburbs.

Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be 32 degrees Celcius and 23 degrees Celcius, respectively,’ The deputy director of general meteorology, K S Hosalikar, said, “Pre-monsoon showers have just arrived in Mumbai and there is a warning for heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, which will commence the official monsoon showers”.

There has been heavy rainfall in western Maharashtra of up to 10 cm over the last 24 hours.

