Rains lash Mumbai, cause waterlogging in parts of city

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains since early Sunday morning leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city, news agency ANI reported. The city also recorded the season’s highest tide so far, with waves reaching a maximum height of 5.02 m at around 1 pm.

Adjoining areas, especially Palghar district, were also inundated with rain water and recorded a higher percentage of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Officials at the India Meterological Department (IMD) told Times of India.

Bhiwandi district recorded a maximum rainfall of 205 mm in the last 24 hours, between 8:30 am on June 24 to 8:30 am on June 25. Thane was a close second after Bhiwandi, with a rainfall of 204 mm. Shahapur (190 mm), Ulhasnagar (173 mm), Ambernath (163.3 mm), Murbad (153 mm) and Kalyan (151 mm) also recorded heavy rainfalls.

#Visuals from Mumbai: High tide, with maximum height of 5.02 metres, expected at around 1.01 pm today. pic.twitter.com/qvMIkYmDVo — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

The Met department, according to TOI, also issued a warning about heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours in areas of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Dahanu. “There is an upper air circulation over Gujarat which is giving many parts of Konkan good rains. Wide spread rains are likely to continue,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, was quoted by TOI as saying.

