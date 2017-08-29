Mumbai rains: Five things you should know

Traffic snarls on Dr B R Ambedkar road, the Western Express Highway, Kherwadi. Subways at Milan and Andheri have been closed due to water-logging. Express photo Traffic snarls on Dr B R Ambedkar road, the Western Express Highway, Kherwadi. Subways at Milan and Andheri have been closed due to water-logging. Express photo

Incessant rain has brought Mumbai to a standstill with major parts of the Maximum City being inundated in water. Roads are submerged and train services have been hit hard. Daily commuters have been stranded in various parts of the city. The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba has predicted that the situation will not improve in the next 24 hours, triggering fears of a 2005-like deluge. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the State Disaster Management Control room to take stock of the situation. “I have talked to BMC disaster management cell and Mumbai police over hotline. Mantralaya staff told to leave early,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here are five things you should know about Mumbai rains:

Communication services hit hard:

There has been a delay of 15 to 20 minutes in the arrival and departure of flights from Mumbai airport. Schools have been closed and trains at Central and Harbour lines are severely affected. Local trains on the Central Railway have been stranded at Parel due to water-logging between Kurla and Parel railway stations. There is zero visibility at Bandra-Worli Sea Link due to heavy rainfall.

Traffic badly affected on Dadar TT, the two thoroughfares connecting central and western suburbs. Heavy water-logging is expected at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for those travelling along the Eastern Freeway. Traffic snarls on Dr B R Ambedkar road, the Western Express Highway, Kherwadi. Subways at Milan and Andheri have been closed due to water-logging. Traffic snarls at DN Nagar & BMW Junction.

High tide warning issued by IMD

IMD has issued a high tide warning for later in the evening in Mumbai. In this regard, Mumbai Police has asked citizens to avoid waterfronts and promenades. Popular destinations like the Marine Drive, Chowpatty and Haji Ali Dargah, and areas like Churchgate, Dadar, Mahim, and Worli Seaface are to be avoided.

BMC reported 3 incidents of wall collapse, 16 incidents of short circuit & 23 incidents of trees falling in past 24 hours. BMC reported 3 incidents of wall collapse, 16 incidents of short circuit & 23 incidents of trees falling in past 24 hours.

BMC’s response to the rains:

The BMC has released an emergency number for people effected due to Mumbai rains. People can call up the helpline number 1916, apart from the police emergency number 100. The civic body also advised people to stay put wherever they are and not evacuate their offices as the traffic build up is heavy due to overload of movement of vehicles. The BMC is asking citizens to evacuate low lying areas and move to higher places. All schools have been closed in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. Several government offices have been closed asking their staff to leave early.

Torrential rains cause waterlogging across the city. People crossing through a waterlogged road near century bazar signal at Worli. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Torrential rains cause waterlogging across the city. People crossing through a waterlogged road near century bazar signal at Worli. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

The damage caused:

Incessant rains have uprooted many trees and instances of wall collapse in many water-logged parts have also been reported. South Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour causing traffic snarls. Byculla station has been flooded, leaving many commuters stranded. King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel has been waterlogged. Operations at the Mumbai airport have resumed after being suspended for some time due to low visibility. Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link has been closed due to water-logging at Worli end. BMC reported 3 incidents of wall collapse, 16 incidents of short circuit & 23 incidents of trees falling in past 24 hours.

Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution while venturing out at sea along the North Maharashtra coast.

Worst rains since 2005

Mumbai struggled in waist-deep water lashed by what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest spell of rain since July 2005. The floods in 2005 were the worst the city had seen in almost 50 years. The floods were a result of incessant rains for 24-hours; a rainfall figure of 944 mm which is the eighth heaviest-ever recorded for the city.

