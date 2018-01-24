Mumbai gets a break from heat as mercury dips

Mumbai experienced a break from the high temperatures witnessed in recent days as the mercury dipped below normal on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum of 28.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, and a minimum of 19 degrees.

After experiencing the season’s coldest day on January 8, at 13.6 degrees, the city saw temperatures soaring for over 10 days. “Temperatures have come down from last week. Due to the western disturbances, the dry and cold northerly winds in the lower levels are blowing across Maharashtra,” said a senior IMD official. According to the IMD’s forecast, temperatures are likely to rise again from Thursday.

“The tendency is for the temperature to rise again in the coming one or two days. However, it will not be a large rise,” the official added. Osmanabad in Marathwada experienced the coldest weather in the state with a minimum temperature of nine degrees.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai remained moderate with the Air Quality Index at 169. Borivali experienced the worst air quality, with PM2.5 levels at 332, which is considered very poor. Chembur had the cleanest air, with PM2.5 levels down to a satisfactory 60.

