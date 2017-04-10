Mumbai: Hazarimal Somani road-widening tender hits land hurdle

Owing to the long delay in handing over the land for the road-widening of Hazarimal Somani Marg, the time period of one of the two contracts has lapsed and the tender for the project would have to be foreclosed. Aiming to get the work started this year, the BMC has already made an allocation of Rs 3 crore for the project in the annual budget announced recently.

A letter sent by the roads department to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta, in February, stated that due to unavailability of land for the road-widening work, the tender would have to be foreclosed as the period of the contract was to be expired on May 31. The work order for the tender was issued to Bhavya Enterprises on September 14 last year.

An official from the roads department stated the delay could increase the project cost. “This is a large project for which the contractor for the first tender was appointed in August last year. While the process for the second tender is underway, the time period for the first has already lapsed. Due to the delay in the handover of the land, the tender will have to be floated once again and the cost of the project is now likely to increase,” said the official.

The additional municipal commissioner, Sanjay Deshmukh, in October last year, had written to the collector to handover the land required for the project. A month later, the Mumbai city collector, Ashwini Joshi, forwarded the BMC’s proposal to the state government for further approvals, after carrying out a verification of the measurements of the land needed to be handed over to the BMC.

Senior civic officials were confident the project would begin this year and stated the BMC was planning to approach the state government directly to ask for the land. “It is a part of the development plan now and it will certainly happen. We will write to the state government and ask them to hand over the land at the earliest,” said the official. During the announcement of the budget, which has been significantly downsized, the municipal commissioner had said that only the projects which are likely to start this year have been factored in.

The entire project of the road-widening will need a total of 5,801 square metre of land, which includes the stretch from Cannon Pav Bhaji to Azad Maidan measuring 350 metre while the remaining 331 metre-long stretch runs along Bombay Gymkhana grounds. The Gymkhana stands to lose around 3,000 square metre of its land, which includes a portion of its chief executive officer’s bungalow.

Once the land was handed over, the BMC would have to pay the acquisition cost for the 5,000 square metre of land at a nominal rate of Re 1 per square metre. Apart from increasing the width of the road from 50 feet to 80 feet, the civic body was planning to place a canopy above the footpath to encourage pedestrians to use the footpath.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now