Mumbai govt plans fungible FSI for chawl redevelopment

The state government is considering fungible Floor Space Index (FSI) for redevelopment of chawls located on the premises of erstwhile cotton mills in central Mumbai to give larger homes — from the present 300 square feet to 405 square feet. The decision is likely to help nearly 7,000 residents living in the chawls in the heart of Mumbai and awaiting the redevelopment of their old structures.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a meeting with Mumbai’s elected members Tuesday to discuss the redevelopment of chawls. Various issues ranging from seeking sanction from the residents to making the project economically viable with more incentives were discussed by Ashish Shelar (BJP), Kalidas Kolamkar (Congress), and Sunil Shinde (Shiv Sena), among others.

Shelar said, “We urged the chief minister to consider fungible FSI for chawl redevelopment in the mill areas. It would help give people bigger houses and also make the development project viable.”

The maximum a developer can construct over and above the permissible FSI is 35 per cent of the flat area. The additional space that the buyer has purchased legally is called fungible FSI.

These chawls are concentrated around Parel, Lalbaug, Byculla, Naigaon, Chinchpokli and Girgaum among others.

