Mumbai: Govt cracks whip on hospitals for overpriced medical devices

The state government has filed cases against top city hospitals found to be overcharging for stents and other equipment used to treat heart ailments, Minister for Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Girish Bapat said on Thursday. Replying to a Calling Attention motion moved by Congress legislator Sanjay Dutt and 26 others, Bapat said the government had already filed cases against eight city hospitals under the Consumer Protection Act. The state government since January has been using provisions of Legal Metrology law, he added.

The state government has now cracked the whip on eight hospitals in Mumbai, ensuring that medical equipment like stents, catheter and balloon device are sold to patients at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and are not overcharged, he said. Although the state government has fixed the price of stents and other equipment, hospitals were still found to be overcharging. Dutt and the other legislalors in the Upper House demanded to know what action was taken against these hospitals. “It’s not just these eight hospitals in Mumbai that are overcharging, there are many other hospitals across the state openly doing this. They are misguiding patients and their relatives for making profits. I spoke to many patients who have undergone angioplasty and they told me the same story: expensive stents were recommended to them by hospitals. When the state government takes a good step, it should also ensure it is implemented well,” Dutt said.

Bapat admitted that the FDA faced a staff crunch in enforcing the law and added that the government was taking the help of retired officers and NGOs to enforce regulations. Elaborating on the action taken against the eight hospitals, Bapat said, “Eighteen medical devices are included in the list, which have to be sold at their original MRP only. Action was taken against eight hospitals which were found overcharging – Fortis, Breach Candy, Lilavati, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Asian Heart Institute, Global, L H Hiranandani and Sir H N Hospital,” Bapat said.

He informed the House that these hospitals were found to have been charging about Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.90 lakh for a stent while they procured the same from importers at Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000. Bapat said to help people reach out to the FDA, government notices had been put up at all the hospitals with complaint numbers of the legal metrology department, email and WhatsApp number where people can lodge complaints.

Raising a supplementary query, Dutt said the government must keep a vigil on the attempts by hospitals to inflate bills by adding other charges of doctors and services provided by the hospitals. To this, Bapat admitted that sample medicines meant for doctors have been found to be sold to patients in some hospitals. “The government will call a meeting to discuss the issues soon and decide on next course of action,” he said.

