Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 9 crore stolen from Ulhasnagar firm

A GANG of masked robbers made away with around 30 kg gold worth nearly Rs 9 crore from a gold loan firm in Ulhasnagar Sunday. The “well organised crime” was discovered Monday morning when employees of the Manappuram Gold loan branch at Ulhasnagar entered the firm to find a nearly three-feet wide hole in one of the walls, with 30 kg gold missing.

A security guard of the building, who has been missing since the robbery came to light, is one of the prime suspects in the case.

When the police checked the CCTV camera at the firm, they found its wires had been disconnected.

“The accused wore masks and used gas cutters to cut through the safe. The robbery was carried out in a well-organised manner, as evident from the fact that they disconnected the CCTV. A few cameras along the way have captured them, where they are seen wearing masks,” an officer linked to the probe said.

The security guard of the Shankar Krupa palace building, where the firm is located, has been missing since the incident. “The security guard remains one of our suspects. He may have given information about the timings and security details of the firm to the group that carried out the crime,” the officer added.