Mumbai: Girl washed away in high tide at Marine Drive

A trip to enjoy high rising waves splashing the Marine Drive promenade during monsoon turned tragic for a 17-year-old college student on Tuesday who got pulled into Arabian sea and drowned, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred last afternoon when Preeti Nishe was enjoying the water splashing at the Mumbai’s famous seafront when a huge tide pulled her into the sea, according to police. Her body was fished out about half an hour after the incident.

“Many tourists visit the beach to enjoy monsoon. We constantly urge them to stay away from the Marine Drive promenade as it is dangerous during a high tide,” Marine Drive police station senior inspector Vilas Gangawane said.

In a separate incident, police rescued a man from drowning in sea near Colaba in south Mumbai in the wee hours today. The incident occurred when a police team on patrol heard cries for help near Radio Club. When the police personnel reached the spot, they saw a man was struggling to stay afloat, Colaba police station senior inspector Vijay Dhopavkar said.

Using his presence of mind, a police constable threw a bamboo stick towards the man and also called police vans for help, the officer said, adding that two vans of Colaba police station reached the spot and rescued him using a rope. The survivor was identified as Sonu Chouhan, a resident of Wadala.

Similarly, 75-year-old Mahananda Butale was rescued by MHB police in suburban Dahisar from a river in the area.

