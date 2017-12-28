Mumbai: Girl ‘stabs’ father, says he molested her

Representational Image Representational Image

The Thane police registered a case of sexual assault against a man who was hospitalised after he was allegedly stabbed by his 17-year-old daughter, who alleged that he had tried to rape her. While the father has been admitted at the JJ Hospital, the girl is admitted at the Thane civil hospital. Thane police have registered an offence and recorded the girl’s statement.

According to police, the girl and her father were brought in at the Thane civil hospital late last night with injuries. “The man had a stab wound in his stomach and was critical so he was taken to the J J hospital,” said a senior officer.

On Wednesday morning, when the police went to take her statement, the girl, however, told them about the alleged sexual assault. “According to her, her father molested her and tried to rape her. He had put a knife to her throat and was threatening her to not make any noise. However, she wrestled the knife out of his hand and tried to use it in self-defence. The knife accidentally pierced his stomach in the ensuing tussle,” an inspector said. The girl then called the police control room who took her to the civil hospital.

Based on her statement, a case of sexual assault was registered against the father, who is still at the JJ hospital. “We have lodged a case against him under sections 354, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said the inspector.

Meanwhile, the accused, who was employed in a private firm, used to stay with his daughter in their house. “The girl’s mother died when she was a baby so she had always lived with her father in a one bedroom house in Thane. According to her, he always used to abuse her and would cast doubts on her character when she would go out with friends or would get late to come from college which was also in Thane. However, this seems to be the first time when he tried to sexually exploit her,” said the officer.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment for injuries caused during the scuffle and is under shock, the police said. “We are investigating if the neighbours knew anything about the man,” said the officer.

