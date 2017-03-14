Mumbai: Girl ‘raped after promise of role in film’, one held

Elections 2017
Sharif Mansuri, who claims to be a writer, had called the girl to his residence-cum-office at Adarsh Nagar last month, police said.

Mumbai | Published:March 14, 2017

A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl twice in Adarsh Nagar, Oshiwara, after promising her a role in a film. Sharif Mansuri, who claims to be a writer, had called the girl to his residence-cum-office at Adarsh Nagar last month, police said.

“The girl had recently arrived in Mumbai from Surat. The accused promised her a film role and on that pretext, he raped her twice in the second and third week of February. The girl lodged a complaint on March 13 and we arrested the accused,” said Subhash Khanvilkar, senior police inspector at Oshiwara police station. Mansuri has been remanded in police custody till March 15.

