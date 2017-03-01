Mumbai: Girl dies after father accidentally stabs her

A 17-YEAR-old girl died on Monday after she was accidentally stabbed during a scuffle between two neighbouring families at a chawl in Goregaon West, police said. Six members of a family have been held for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Watch What Else is Making News



According to the police, the incident occurred at a chawl in Motilal Nagar. The victim, Megha Aghavane, died after her father, Rajesh Aghavane (49), accidentally stabbed her in the chest, they added.

“There was an argument between two families earlier in the day. The victim and Manda Ghoderao, a girl who belonged to the other family, had gotten into an argument while filling water at the alleyway beside the chawl,”said Bhaskar Jadhav, senior inspector at Goregaon police station.

“The argument started when one girl spilled water on the other while passing her by. The matter escalated with both the families getting involved in the scuffle. A non-cognizable offence was later registered at the Goregaon police station,” Jadhav said.

There was another argument over this between the two families, said the police.

“After the incident, another argument started between the two families on Monday evening, where other family members too got involved,” the officer said.

“It was then that the victim’s father, Rajesh Aghvane, came out with a kitchen knife. The victim and her sister fell down in the resulting scuffle. Rajesh fell on top of them and accidentally stabbed his daughter, Megha, in the chest,” Jadhav said.

The victim was rushed to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon West, but died before she could be admitted.

The Goregaon police have arrested six members of the Ghoderao family. The victim’s father, however, has not been arrested and further investigations are underway, said the police.

A case under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Goregaon police station against all those involved in the incident.