Mumbai gets a taste of Naga cuisine

The crowd at

‘Eats and Beats: Authentic Naga Food Buffet’ tries the Naga cuisine from the Northeast at a school in Mumbai. Aishwarya Maheshwari The crowd at‘Eats and Beats: Authentic Naga Food Buffet’ tries the Naga cuisine from the Northeast at a school in Mumbai. Aishwarya Maheshwari

AROUND 400 people enjoyed the rain-free Saturday night with steaming hot Naga food at a buffet held at a suburban school. Apart from people from the North-eastern states, hundreds of Mumbaikars, too, made a beeline for the event to get a plateful of authentic Naga cuisine.

As platters of colourful items were dished out at the ‘Eats and Beats-Authentic Naga Food Buffet’, attendees showed interest not just in the food but also the culture of the North-eastern states. The smell of spices and a variety of meats hung in the air at the Indian Airlines Ideal School, Santacruz, the venue.

On offer was a plethora of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options including singju, eromba, chicken with bamboo shoot and kidney beans gravy served with steamed rice. To top it all, banana caramel custard, a dessert made out of mashed bananas, sugar, eggs and milk, was served.

People from the North-eastern states currently residing in Mumbai found solace in the authentic food that reminded them of their homes in the hills.

“This event makes me feel closer to home and gives the Naga students who have settled in Mumbai an opportunity to feel less homesick” said Manesa Krichena Mao who is from Manipur and is in Mumbai for her studies.

She said that the buffet was “a platform for Mumbaikars to experience Naga culture and know more about the community.”

The event, which spanned a period of three hours, was organised by the Mumbai chapter of the non-profit Naga Christian Fellowship (NCF) community which includes students, working people and families predominantly from the North-East, who have settled in Mumbai.

The raw material for the buffet was sourced from the North-East and the meal was prepared by the members of NCF Mumbai. To keep the audience entertained, stalls selling NCF goodies and exotic pickles were set up. The first edition of ‘Eats and Beats’ was an attempt to provide Mumbaikars with a glimpse of the rich Naga cuisine.

“The beauty of our country is in its diversity, and through this event we tried our best to present a slice of the Naga culinary art, that is rarely displayed in Mumbai. This event also ensured that our fellow Naga brothers, sisters and well wishers had an opportunity to come together under one roof and have a good time in general,” said Edward Odyuo, secretary of NCF Mumbai. The funds raised through this event will be utilized for the NCF annual camp of Youth with a Mission (YWAM), Lonavala.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App