In Mumbai, 28 get injured during Holi celebrations

At least 28 people were injured and treated in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals on Friday for injuries caused during Holi celebrations.

According to BMC health department, of 28 injured, 17 were brought to KEM Hospital, five were treated in Rajawadi hospital, three patients, who suffered cuts and injury in hand while playing Holi, received treatment at JJ hospital. One patient was admitted to Bandra Bhabha and two in Bhagwati hospital.

“No injuries were critical,” said Dr Avinash Supe, dean at KEM Hospital. At KEM Hospital, 12 patients complained of eye irritation.

“They were treated on OPD basis,” Supe said. Eye problems were majorly due to colour powders used to play Holi. No major injury was recorded by BMC doctors.

