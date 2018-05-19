Mumbai: Georgian national ‘duped’ of Rs 68 lakh

A Georgian national has filed a complaint of cheating against a resident of Agripada for allegedly duping him of about Rs 68 lakh. Complainant Levan Ramishvili, reportedly a former advisor to a government official in Georgia and the director of Mark Salon and Spa Pvt Ltd, told the police that he allegedly gave two high-end Richard Mille wristwatches to the accused, who had promised to sell them for Rs 1.07 crore. However, he fled after paying only Rs 39 lakh, police sources said. Ramishvili and the accused — a dealer of high-end watches — reportedly met at a trade festival in Dubai in February 2015. “I bought four expensive watches from him and began to trust him,” the complainant has said in his statement.

On May 1, 2016, Ramishvili sent two Richard Mille wristwatches through his driver to the accused, who had promised to sell them for Rs 1.07 crore. The complainant, meanwhile, ordered a watch worth Rs 92 lakh from the Paris-based Richard Mille store and asked the complainant to deposit the money after selling the two wristwatches in the account of the store.

In June 2016, the accused allegedly transferred Rs 39 lakh to the account. Later, Richard Mille store cancelled Ramishvili’s order citing the remaining sum was not deposited in their account. “I contacted him multiple times… and he claimed that he has already transferred the money to their account,” Ramishvili told police.

Later, when the accused stopped answering his calls, Ramishvili approached Bandra police where a case was registered. Senior Police Inspector Pandit Thakre confirmed that the case had been registered but they were yet to make an arrest.

