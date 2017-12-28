Mumbai: General body rejected proposal, but Thane civic body may still buy 15 bikes for police

In the first phase, the administration decided to buy 15 bikes, an official said. The proposal was rejected in the general body meeting after opposition from corporators of all parties. In the first phase, the administration decided to buy 15 bikes, an official said. The proposal was rejected in the general body meeting after opposition from corporators of all parties.

The Thane civic administration is likely to go ahead with the purchase of 15 Royal Enfield motorcycles for the Thane police, despite its general body meeting rejecting the proposal. Officials said the proposal to buy the 15 motorcycles — at an estimated total cost of Rs 24.84 lakh — was moved by the civic administration after the Thane city police wrote to the civic body, asking it to provide 30 Royal Enfield bikes to increase patrolling and ensure law and order.

In the first phase, the administration decided to buy 15 bikes, an official said. The proposal was rejected in the general body meeting after opposition from corporators of all parties. “The corporators raised objections to the proposal, saying that civic funds should not be used for other departments. Since all corporators opposed, the proposal was rejected,” said Meenakshi Shinde, mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation .

However, officials from the civic body said that the Municipal Commissioner is likely to use his discretionary powers to purchase the bikes for the police department. “The civic chief has the powers to utilise funds up to Rs 25 lakh. These bikes can also be purchased using his discretionary powers. It is in the larger interests of the city,” said an official requesting anonymity.

A senior Shiv Sena corporator said that using the civic body’s funds for the police department should not be allowed. “The police have their own funds, and there is no emergency to use civic funds for it. We have lot of other infrastructure projects that can be taken up with these funds,” said the corporator, adding that such a move would set a wrong precedent. “Like this, many other proposal can be moved to spend money on other departments. The civic body’s job is to provide better infrastructure and services,” the corporator said.

