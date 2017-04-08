Mumbai: Gangster’s name emerges in Dombivli firing case

The Mumbai crime branch has found that the firing on a builder in Dombivli that had killed his security guard was organised at the behest of underworld gangster Vijay Shetty.

Shetty, who is wanted for the murders of lawyer Shahid Azmi and Chhota Rajan henchman, Farid Tanashah, allegedly paid money for the firearms used in the Dombivli attack.

The crime branch learnt about it after arresting an absconder, Arputraj John, who had been coordinating between Shetty and the shooters.

“John told us he was the one who supplied the firearm used in the shootout at Dombivli in December. He was acting on the instruction of gangster Vijay Shetty. We will be informing the Manpada police station, which has so far arrested six people in the case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Rathod. The police believe that Shetty was given a contract by someone to kill the builder.

John who had been on the run since 2003 has cases of murder and extortion pending against him. In 1986, he and his accomplice had allegedly murdered a man in suburban Andheri’s MIDC area by pouring acid on him. A team led by senior inspector Ajay Sawant of the Mumbai crime branch, unit 5, had arrested him from Nalasopara. On December 21 last year, two men on a bike had fired at builder Amit Patil and his bodyguard and aide Vicky Sharma in front of Patil’s Dombivli house. While Patil managed to escape unhurt, Sharma was shot at the back and chest and he later succumbed to the injuries.

Shetty who is suspected to be holed up in a southeast Asian country had been allegedly working for Chhota Rajan.

He left the gang after learning that Rajan had asked another gang member, Bharat Nepali, to murder him. It is suspected that gangster Santosh Shetty and Vijay Shetty, killed Bharat in Bangkok.

