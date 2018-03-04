Mumbai gang stealing cellphones in trains busted, one held

The police seized 11 stolen phones valued at Rs 1.62 lakh from the store, of which six were were reportedly stolen in the jurisdiction of the Borivali police. The police seized 11 stolen phones valued at Rs 1.62 lakh from the store, of which six were were reportedly stolen in the jurisdiction of the Borivali police.

The railway police in Borivali earlier this week busted a gang that allegedly stole cellphones from passengers on the suburban local trains and sold them to unsuspecting buyers. Police have arrested one alleged member of the gang so far, who worked at an electronics store in Borivali.

According to officials, the breakthrough came after the police managed to trace the location of a recently stolen cellphone. The police initially tracked down two young men who had purchased the phone from a store in Borivali.

Shailendra Dhivar, senior inspector, Borivali railway police station, said that the police questioned the shop’s employee, Dinesh Prajapati, who confessed to having purchased stolen cell phones from a thief named Rajkumar.

The police placed Prajapati under arrest after he additionally allegedly claimed to have stolen phones from train passengers along with the store’s owner, Ganesh Kavandar.

The police seized 11 stolen phones valued at Rs 1.62 lakh from the store, of which six were were reportedly stolen in the jurisdiction of the Borivali police. Prajapati was arrested on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody until Monday. The police is on the lookout for Kavandar and Rajkumar.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya