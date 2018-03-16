Mumbai: Gang ‘running’ illegal lottery busted, 4 held

Police believe the four arrested by unit 11 of the crime branch caused losses of over Rs 30 lakh to the exchequer. (Representational Image) Police believe the four arrested by unit 11 of the crime branch caused losses of over Rs 30 lakh to the exchequer. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch busted a gang that allegedly ran an illegal online lottery under the guise of government-approved lottery in the northern suburbs of the city. Police believe the four arrested by unit 11 of the crime branch caused losses of over Rs 30 lakh to the exchequer. The accused had developed a website and a mobile app using which people could place bets. The lottery called ‘Rajyashree’ offered better returns than the government-approved ‘Bhagyashree’.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli said the mastermind, Kadarbasha Shaikh (41), earlier ran the government-approved website and was not happy with the profits. Shaikh, who has done software courses, created his website and mobile app, said the police. “They named it Rajyashree so that is sounded like the government-approved site Bhagyashree. The website was also made to look like the state-run lottery,” said Tamboli.

Inspector Anand Raorane said the accused offered higher returns compared to Bhagyashree to both, those placing bets and running franchises. Inspector Chimaji Adhav said: “Shaikh developed the software and saved it in a computer in Canada. He then distributed the franchise to seven others.” Shaikh also developed a mobile app, ‘RB’, that stood for Rajyashree Badshah, the latter being Shaikh’s pet name. Those placing bets could directly do so using the app , thereby making it less suspicious. “The accused, however, charged for installing the software. One had to come to the franchise and pay to get the software installed. Then one would have to recharge every once in a while,” said Tamboli.

The police suspect the accused had been operating for six months. The police raided a franchise in Malwani where they found one centres. It led the police to the main centre at Charkop from where Shaikh was arrested. Later, Alpesh Batiya (34), Narendra Kanani (52) and Zahiruddin Shaikh (45) were held. The police suspect 2,000-odd people were playing the lottery and the accused earned around Rs 25,000 daily. “It would have earned over Rs 30 lakh, which should have gone to the government exchequer,” an officer said.

