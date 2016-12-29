Mumbai: Gang behind theft of over 100 car stereos busted

The Mulund police busted a three-member gang Sunday allegedly behind the theft of more than 100 music systems from cars over the past three years. The police laid a trap on Christmas after being tipped off that the accused would arrive in Mumbai from Pune. The accused have been identified as Mankhurd resident Kadar Shaikh (38), Nallasopara resident Zubair Khan (27) and Pune resident Mohammad Zahid Lohar.

According to the police, Lohar would drive to Mumbai from Pune early morning in his Maruti Wagon R and pick up the other two accused. “The accused would look out for vehicles parked on deserted streets, below buildings or outside parks. They would find out if there was a music system inside the car and CCTV cameras nearby,” said a police officer.

The police have so far seized 61 music systems valued at Rs 7.8 lakh, which the police said were stolen from vehicles in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Bengaluru.