Mumbai: Fully cooperated with I-T dept, says Citizen Credit Co-op Bank

Citizen Credit Cooperative Bank Ltd Monday said it has fully co-operated with the income tax (IT) authority and has furnished all information relating to transactions post-demonetisation to the agency.

The IT department had on December 23 carried out a survey on the bank and was looking into at least 4,500 accounts of individuals and entities, with Citizen Credit Co-operative Bank, that were either opened or activated after the the withdrawal of old currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8.

“In this connection we would like to clarify that the accounts opened and the dormant accounts activated during the period beginning November 9, 2016 are spread over 42 branches of the bank. Further, the deposits received/currency for exchange accepted during the above period is the total amount received at the bank’s 42 branches. Of our 42 branches, 33 are in Mumbai, two in Pune, two in Daman and five in Goa,” said Geeta Andrades, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

“The dormant accounts activated and currency received in exchange have been carried out strictly as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines,” she said. The bank has received at least Rs 275 crore in demonetised currency notes in the last 40 days and around 3,000 new accounts have been opened in the same period, according to tax sources. The survey has found that more than 1,500 dormant accounts of Citizen Credit Co-operative Bank were re-activated since November 10.

“The bank confirms that all the instructions issued by the authorities in connection with the demonetisation have been adhered to and all transactions during this period have been reported to the concerned authorities as required. The bank also confirms that exchange of demonetised currency was conducted for both, bank’s own customers and non-customers, strictly as per guidelines and a record of all transactions was made available to the IT authorities,” said Andrades.