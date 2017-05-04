Mumbai: ‘Fox bit me, had to go to 5 hospitals for required drug’

The watchman added that he went to Rajawadi hospital, where he was given a free anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) injection and a tetanus shot. The watchman added that he went to Rajawadi hospital, where he was given a free anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) injection and a tetanus shot.

Bitten by a “fox”, a 42-year-old watchman claimed he had to run from pillar to post to get the appropriate anti-rabies drug that is only found in one hospital in the city. The watchman, Rakesh Shukla, claimed he was bitten by a fox on Monday night, but could not find the required medication at five city hospitals and was only given the appropriate injection 12 hours after the bite.

While guarding a mangrove area in Vikhroli, Shukla said that a “fox” leapt at him around 8 pm on Monday. “I held the fox by the neck when it was biting my arm and then threw it over the fence into a mangrove patch,” Shukla said. The watchman added that he went to Rajawadi hospital, where he was given a free anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) injection and a tetanus shot. “But because my wound was big, I was asked to go to another civic hospital for the appropriate anti-rabies drug,” claimed Shukla.

Equine rabies immunoglobulin (ERIG) is the appropriate medication. Shukla said he went to Sion hospital at 10 pm and then to Chembur’s Shatabdi hospital, only to return untreated. “On Tuesday morning, I went to KEM hospital, but they too turned me down. I was forced to travel to south Mumbai’s JJ hospital for the injection,” Shukla said. JJ doctors said Shukla’s injuries were major. “We had to give Shukla a 9.87 ml dose of the drug,” said a doctor privy to the watchman’s condition.

According to civic officials, ERIG is only administered at JJ hospital as the injection is relatively expensive, at Rs 6,000. However, recently, following a spree of severe wild animal bites, the major civic hospitals have been asked to procure the drug.

“Shukla was injured on the right thigh and left arm. He did not receive the ERIG as some of the hospitals he approached are still in the process of procuring it,” a civic health official said.

Meanwhile, the forest department suspect that the “fox” is a jackal that is commonly found in mangroves of the eastern suburbs. “Jackals are usually spotted around the sewage treatment plants. However, there is no official count on the number of jackals in the city. They are no CCTV cameras to corroborate the version given by Shukla, but we are on the lookout for pug marks to ascertain the species of wild animal that bit him,” said a senior forest official.

