Mumbai: Four-vehicle pile-up leaves four killed, six hurt

Four people lost their lives and six others were injured after multiple vehicles collided on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Tuesday morning. The condition of three of the injured is stated to be serious. The accident took place a few minutes past 8 am at Khalapur in Raigad district when a trailer headed towards Mumbai hit another one from behind. According to the police, both vehicles spun out of control and hit a tempo and a Maruti Eeco car. All four vehicles were coming to Mumbai, the police said.

The accident affected traffic on the lane for over two hours. The car was completely crushed and its occupants severely injured. Three of its six occupants were declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital. They were Balasaheb Shinde (40) of Satara, Sanjay Pawar (40) of Ghansoli and Rajendra Patankar (41) of Chiplun. The fourth deceased was Nandkishor Mali (43) of Rajasthan, who was driving the first trailer that lost control and hit another, beginning the chain reaction, the police said.

The survivors, which include drivers of the tempo and the other trailer, have been shifted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for further treatment. “Three of the survivors sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first aid. We are monitoring the health of the other men,” said an officer at Khopoli police station.

The police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against Mali. Staffers from the expressway control room said traffic was diverted through the Khopoli exit, until the damaged vehicles were removed with the help of cranes. “As traffic had to be halted for a while, long queues were seen and it took at least two hours to bring the traffic back to normal,” said the officer.