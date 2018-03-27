Mumbai: Four rob cash, valuables from senior citizen

The police said the four accused were arrested on Sunday after they robbed the senior citizen at knife-point after tying her hands and legs. (Representational) The police said the four accused were arrested on Sunday after they robbed the senior citizen at knife-point after tying her hands and legs. (Representational)

A 69-year-old woman was robbed of cash and valuables by four men who barged into her house posing as couriers in Tardeo.

The police said the four accused were arrested on Sunday after they robbed the senior citizen at knife-point after tying her hands and legs. The four gagged her mouth to prevent her from shouting for help.

The police said the incident took place on March 6 around 1.30 pm, when Rita Sharad Shroff was alone at her

Sleater Road residence on Grant Road.

The police said the four accused arrived at her doorstep posing as couriers. An officer from Tardeo police station said, “The group had planned that one would arrive at the door, following which they planned to push her inside and rob her. However as she didn’t open the door, one of the accused claimed that he was thirsty and needed a glass of water, so as soon as Shroff opened the door to give him water the four pushed the door and got inside.”

The four fled with cash and valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh from her residence.

An officer said, “After the four rang the doorbell for courier delivery, she called her husband instantly and asked whether he had called for couriers. She then answered the doorbell to give water. Later, as she wasn’t answering the calls, the husband called a neighbour and asked her to check on her, and so the incident came to light.”

The investigators checked CCTV cameras of the building, and nabbed the four in Thane. They have been identified as Suresh Chand (23), Arjun Rawal (24), Gangadhar Shetty (22) and Jitesh Naik (26).

The mastermind is at large, the police said.

