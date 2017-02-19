Mumbai: Four held with 2.4 kg drugs

Representational Image Representational Image

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four men on Saturday with 2.4 kilograms of mephedrone, worth Rs 48 lakh. The ANC laid a trap at the BEST bus depot in Ghatkopar east at 5.40 pm on Saturday, following a tipoff.

The accused have been identified as Asif Ansari (24), who runs a mobile repair business in Versova, Yash Sanghvi (39), chemicals and pharmaceuticals agent in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar, Saumil Pathak (51) from Vadodara and Dalwinder Singh (47), a mechanic from Ludhiana, Punjab. According to the ANC, 200 grams of Mephedrone was found in possession of each of the men, while another 1.6 kilos was found in Ansari’s car. Police claimed that Ansari and Sanghvi arrived first and later exchanged the drug with Pathak and Singh, who came together. The four have been remanded to police custody till February 23. A team, lead by ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande, is probing the gang’s client in Mumbai.