Mumbai: Four customs officials ‘seek Rs 50 lakh bribe’, held

The accused outside the session court on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The accused outside the session court on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The CBI on Tuesday arrested four Customs officials — three deputy commissioners and a superintendent — for their alleged role in a Rs 50-lakh bribery case. The agency said it has also arrested a middleman, who allegedly conspired with these Customs officials.

The CBI identified the deputy commissioners as Mukesh Meena, Rajeev Kumar Singh and Sudarshan Meena, and the superintendent as Manish Singh. The arrested middleman was identified as Nilesh Shah, who allegedly represented these officials and demanded bribe from the complainant. The five had demanded money from the complainant for clearing a consignment, which was allegedly held back illegally by these officials.

“Shah claimed that he would manage officials of the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch, Marine and Preventive, and Customs, and help them (complainant) clear their consignments smoothly. For this, he demanded Rs 50 lakh,” said an officer.

Following the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught two deputy commissioners and the middleman red-handed while allegedly accepting the first installment of Rs 5 lakh from the partner of the complainant. Later, after the role of another deputy commissioner and a superintendent was ascertained, they were also arrested.

