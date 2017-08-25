Mumbai: Four coaches of Andheri-CST Harbour Line train derail at Mahim Junction, no injuries

Four coaches of a CST-bound Harbour Line train derailed at Mahim Junction this morning. The train, originating from Andheri Station, derailed at around 9.55 am. There are no reports of any injuries. According to a statement issued by the railway authorities, all Western Main Lines (Churchgate-Virar) trains remain unaffected. Efforts are on to re-rail the coaches as soon as possible. Traffic between Wadala-Andheri affected due to derailment of 4 coaches of ADH-CSMT local in Mahim yard. More details are awaited.
