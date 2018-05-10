Mumbai: Forjett Street — named after maverick police chief

Forjett Road at Tardeo. (Prashant Nadkar) Forjett Road at Tardeo. (Prashant Nadkar)

The Forjett Street that extends from Gowalia Tank road to the Tardeo road is dotted with 20th century mansions. The road is named after a former police chief who kept Bombay unaffected during the revolt of 1857 or the first war of Indian independence, unlike the northern parts of the country gripped by violence. Charles Forjett, the first ‘acting commissioner of Mumbai police’ is known to have been a maverick police chief.

Most residents agree that this road named after him had barely changed in the past few decades, unlike other roads in Mumbai.

In his book, Bombay Place – Names and Street Names, talking about the Forjett Street, Samuel T Sheppard says, “So named in memory of an officer of the Bombay Police who, at the time of the Mutiny, by his foresight and extraordinary knowledge of the vernacular saved Bombay from a mutiny of the garrison (Bombay City Gazetteer, Vol. I, p. 43). Charles Forjett (1808-1890) was Commissioner (then styled Superintendent) of Police, 1855-64. Also Chief Municipal Commissioner for Bombay. How he nipped the Mutiny in Bombay in the bud he himself related in his book ‘Our Real Danger in India (Cassell, 1878)’.

City historian Deepak Rao, in a write-up on Forjett said, “Easily, the most maverick police chief Bombay has ever seen, Charles Forjett, like the emperor Akbar, walked the streets in disguise to listen in on people’s conversations and sniff out possible mutinies. Brought up in India, he had an intimate knowledge of local customs and a flair for languages… It was during his tenure as police chief that the 1857 revolution erupted, shaking the East India Company to its very foundations. But while there was butchery and bloodshed in northern India and Bengal, Forjett kept Bombay unaffected…”

Rao said, “However, eventually Forjett, whose mother was Indian, was not made the police commissioner after Sir Frank Souter was appointed the first police commissioner in 1864. Forjett was so dejected that he left the country later. He built a mansion in England with the Rs 15,000 that Sir Cowasji Jehangir gave him for the good work he did as the commissioner. The mansion was gutted in a fire in 1969.”

Rao added, “Forjett was also the municipal commissioner and he got the road from Cumballa Hill to Tardeo constructed. Hence that particular stretch was named after him.”

Meenakshi, who runs a small confectionery store on the street says, “In the last 27 years that I have lived on this street, I have only seen two changes. One was the razing of the Patil estate chawl in the area to construct residential buildings, and the closing down of the 30-year old Johnson & Johnson offices down the street. Apart from that the street has remained the same.”

Much of the northern stretches of Forjett Street were once actually part of a jackfruit farm. Yuvraj Mody, a resident of the vintage Ratan Mansion on the northern end of the street, says, “The entire stretch from here to Amar Juice Centre was once a large jackfruit farm. Nowrosjee Contractor took the land and built the Ratan mansion, the (neighbouring) Mehra Mansion, Harmese Mansion, Dongre Mansion and the Mota Mansion. This was around 1923.”

Mody, whose family moved into the mansion in 1986, recalls listening to his elderly neighbour talk about how he would travel by horse-drawn carts or Tongas between the street and the nearby Flora Fountain for work. “The buildings you see in front of the mansion are relatively newer. They have only been around 30-40 years. Before there were some 20 dhobi ghats there. Now, only one or two remain. The British officers living nearby would give their clothes to them for washing in the morning through their drivers in the Tongas and by evening the same Tongas would come to pick them up,” he said.

Bhavesh Darziwala (30), who runs a 50-year old shop under Anand Nagar building on the street claimed that the building was the very first co-operative housing society of Mumbai. Established around 1961, it was a housing society at a time when mostly landlords prevailed. The society came to be known as ‘Swatantra Bhavan’.

In the Darab House (now Jhamb House), prominent film producer and director K Asif once lived. A 79-year-old resident of the Forjett House, right opposite the Jhamb House, who did not wish to be named, recalls, “They used to dance until dawn, throwing parties.” K. Asif, famous for his directorial venture — Mughal-E-Azam, lived there with his wife, actress Nigar Sultana.

While many of the mansions are owned by Parsi families, the street retains Mumbai’s cosmopolitan nature. While a Sai Baba Mandir flanks the western side, the Sumenji Agiary stands to the east. Many Gujarati merchants set up shop along the pavements and during the Ganesh festival a huge procession passes through the street.

Bhadresh Gada (33), a shopkeeper who runs a 50-year-old ration store said, “The road has been renamed as Vasantrao Naik Marg. However, we use that name only when filing forms for Aadhaar and PAN Cards, etc. Otherwise we call it Forjett Street.”

A veteran journalist said the road was named after Vasantrao Naik, a Congress leader from Nashik, who was also the namesake of a former Maharashtra chief minister. “He was from Nashik Congress and the former Congress government named the road after him,” the journalist said.

Anushka Jain also contributed to this article

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App