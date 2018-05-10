Mumbai: Foreign national ‘jumps’ from 11th floor, dies

The man was allegedly broke and was looking for the Romanian consulate at Maker Chambers V, said police. (Ganesh Shirsekar) The man was allegedly broke and was looking for the Romanian consulate at Maker Chambers V, said police. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

A man believed to be a Romanian national allegedly committed suicide at Nariman Point on Wednesday. According to the police, the foreign national, who is yet to be identified, was allegedly broke and was looking for the Romanian consulate at Maker Chambers V. After he was unable to locate the consulate, he allegedly jumped from the 11th floor of the building at Nariman Point around 11 am on Wednesday.

An officer from Cuffe Parade police station said: “The Romanian consulate shifted to Delhi in 2009. He (foreign national) came to Maker Chambers after he saw the address on the internet.” The police said the foreign national, probably in his mid 30s, had come to Mumbai from Goa on Wednesday morning.

“We found two receipts and Rs 200 cash from his pocket. One receipt is of a travel agent and the other is of a Panaji hotel where he stayed. We contacted the travel agent, who said that the foreign national was from Romania as he was asking for money in Goa,” an officer said, adding, “The agent told the police that the fare of his bus ride from Goa to Mumbai was paid by other passenger.”

The police said the foreign national wanted to approach the Romanian consulate for help as he was broke. “He came to Maker Chambers and went to the 11th floor… After he was informed that the office has been shifted to Delhi, he opened the sliding window and jumped,” said Rashmi Jadhav, senior police inspector from Cuffe Parade police station.

The police said they have recovered the CCTV footage of the area that shows him entering the building premises, holding a bottle of water in hand. “We are yet to find his bag. It might contain his passport, which will reveal his identity. We have also written to the Romanian consulate, informing about the incident,” said Jadhav. The police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating further.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App