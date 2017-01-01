For tourists in city, chance to live like a Mumbaikar

Officials at the MTDC said tourists opting for lodging locations through Airbnb, as opposed to hotels, is an “emerging trend” they now recognise. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar) Officials at the MTDC said tourists opting for lodging locations through Airbnb, as opposed to hotels, is an “emerging trend” they now recognise. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar)

EXPLORING Mumbai through its residents’ homes and lifestyles will soon be possible like never before, with the state set to revamp its schemes for bed-and-breakfast or homestay operators. In addition, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will soon ink a deal with international portal Airbnb, popular among international tourists looking for affordable accommodation and genuine local experiences. Airbnb was formally launched in India earlier in 2016.

Officials at the MTDC said tourists opting for lodging locations through Airbnb, as opposed to hotels, is an “emerging trend” they now recognise. “The portal has gained popularity amongst tourists visiting us. The deal is under process, a MoU will soon be signed,” said a senior official.

To cater to tourists looking for short stays, the MTDC earlier launched a bed-and-breakfast service. Satish Soni, joint managing director of MTDC, said the state has more than 1,200 homes registered under this scheme across state.“One can find all types of rooms, from basic to luxury, based on the amenities provided and variety of food,” Soni added.

To extend the scheme for Airbnb or other international portals offering homestays, officials said four meetings have been held between MTDC and Airbnb since October. “We are trying to finalise the revenue shares. Airbnb said as per their usual range of global revenue share partnerships, MTDC is likely to get 10 per cent to 30 per cent of fees from each stay,” the official said. Airbnb officials were not available to comment.

A government stamp of approval on homestays provided through mobile applications or portals would benefit tourists as well as home-owners. Though several Mumbai flats are available for such stays, rules are fuzzy with housing societies and residential complexes unsure of the legalities.

On June 20, the state constituted a seven-member committee that would offer various suggestions to improve the state’s bed-and-breakfast and homestay schemes. Headed by Soni, the committee made five suggestions, mainly to boost rural tourism. “The main objective of our schemes is to create a wide network of affordable stays at lesser known places of tourist interest, which would create a memorable experience,” Soni added.

The other scheme in the state is the Mahabhraman scheme of the Maharashtra government, essentially for experiential tourism. This scheme involves taking tourists to farms, giving them the experience of riding bullock carts, fishing and netting, besides other local games and ethnic cuisine. Photographers, trekkers, bag-packers who travel to tribal and mountainous areas for research and sport and need a place to spend the night are the target customers for this programme.