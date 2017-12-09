Mumbai fog: Train operations disrupted, railways makes an appeal

Poor visibility in Mumbai’s Andheri west due to fog cover. (Source: Express photo) Poor visibility in Mumbai’s Andheri west due to fog cover. (Source: Express photo)

A thick cover of fog enveloped parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning. Trains are running 30-40 minutes behind schedule due to the heavy fog affecting visibility. Central Railways appealed to passengers to not to resort to unlawful protests and further hinder train operations.

“Due to heavy fog, trains are running around 30-40 minutes late. Sincere appeal to commuters not to resort to unlawful means of rail roko. This will further delay the train operations, inconveniencing all,” a Central Railway spokesperson said.

He added that the visibility is poor in the suburban section beyond Kalyan.

SkyMet, however, predicts clear skies during the day, with temperatures rising to 31 degrees. The minimum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees. Overall, Saturday is likely to be warm and humid.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd