Mumbai: Flashmob in Powai by LGBTQ community

Local residents also joined the group during the performance in Powai on Sunday Local residents also joined the group during the performance in Powai on Sunday

A group of 25 members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) community organised a flashmob on a street in Powai on Sunday to raise awareness about the community. The group, which included officegoers and students, was joined by local residents as they performed to raise awareness about their rights in five peppy songs.

Vinayak Gollal, a 21-year-old accountancy student, who took part in the flashmob, for the first time, said music and dance is the best way to sensitise people about the LGBTQ community’s existence and rights.

In a sequence they practised for three months, two men danced to the song ‘Mein Tera Boyfriend’ to show their relationship. Two girls danced to the song ‘Tamma Tamma’ to symbolise their relationship, and transgenders danced to ‘Pallo Latke’ to highlight issues they face in society.

Architect Kam Gade (29), who choreographed the performances, said that in previous years, flashmobs have attracted attention to their community. Several, he said, joined Gollal, attached with Yaariyan group that raises awareness about LGBTQ issues among youth. “I came out about my identity in the 10th grade. My parents took time to support me. The flashmob is a way of reaching out to people to draw their attention towards our community. We want to raise awareness, especially among those aged 18-20 years,” he said.

Suraj Pasi (23), an accounts teacher who participated in the flashmob for the first time, said, “The dance is a way to express that our orientation is natural. We are not wrong and people like us exist. When we do a flashmob, it is a livelier way of telling people about the community and their rights.”

Next week, the Humsafar Trust — the oldest LGBTQ organisation in India — will conduct a Gulaabi Mela to allow community members hold yoga and dance workshops as part of Pride Month in Mumbai. Throughout the month, the organisation will hold more such events.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App