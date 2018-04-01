Mumbai: Five-year-old sexually assaulted

She was spotted by a woman traffic constable and on admitting her in a nearby hospital, they were informed that she was sexually assaulted, police said. She was spotted by a woman traffic constable and on admitting her in a nearby hospital, they were informed that she was sexually assaulted, police said.

A case of child sexual abuse has come to light after the police found a five-year-old girl in a semi-conscious state near Mahalaxmi Temple on Saturday. Police said the girl was accompanied by a woman, who was traced to Virar and she was detained by the police by late Saturday evening.

She was spotted by a woman traffic constable and on admitting her in a nearby hospital, they were informed that she was sexually assaulted, police said.

An officer from Gamdevi police station said, “The girl was instantly rushed to the nearby Breach Candy hospital, where she was admitted. However, after checking her health, the doctors revealed that she has been sexually assaulted due to which she became weak and lost consciousness.”

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act 2012, following which the police started their investigation.

The investigators found an identity card in the child’s pocket with the help of which she was identified and her parents were informed. On inquiring further with locals and after checking CCTV footage of the area, they learnt that the woman who had accompanied the girl is a resident of Virar.

Police said they are yet to ascertain her role in the incident. An officer said, “Doctors revealed that she had injury on her private parts, so it was confirmed that she has been sexually assaulted.

The assaulter and the motive is yet to be known. We got the CCTV footage, which was shown to the victim’s mother who identified the suspect, following which a team was dispatched to her address.”

Police said that they had nabbed the woman with the help of the local Virar police and are trying to get details about the crime.

Police said that the girl was declared stable by late evening. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dyaneshwar Chavan (Zone 2) confirmed the incident but refused to divulge further details.

Sources in the police department revealed that the Gamdevi police will transfer the case to Virar police for further investigation, as the crime allegedly took place in their jurisdiction.

