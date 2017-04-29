Mumbai: Five ‘taxi drivers’ held for robbing passengers

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Friday arrested five persons from Wadala who worked as taxi drivers and robbed people. According to the police, the accused would target victims looking for taxis late at night and offer to accept money as per sharing rates.

They would then allegedly take the victims to isolated spots where they would beat them up and take their mobile phones and valuables. The accused primarily operated on the Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel highway, said an officer.

A Crime Branch officer said they had had received several complaints of people being beaten up and robbed by taxi drivers. Recently, a woman travelling in a cab had been attacked.

The five accused, aged 20-22 years, could have been involved in 14 such cases, said an officer. Similar complaints had been registered at Pant Nagar, Turbhe and Sanpada police stations. The police said they had recovered 16 mobile phones the accused had stolen in a similar manner. An officer said, “The accused would especially target people travelling at odd hours in the night.”

